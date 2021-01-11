Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket against Puducherry

S. Sreesanth made a return to competitive cricket on Monday after he was included in Kerala's playing XI for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match against Puducherry in Mumbai.

Sreesanth, 37, had resumed training in June and subsequently found a spot in the 26-man list of probables for the T20 tournament, released by the KCA on December 15.

After being arrested in May 2013, Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but last year, it was reduced to a seven years’ suspension. The pacer is making a comeback in the city from where he was arrested by Delhi Police in May 2013.

Soon after Rajasthan Royals’ tie against Mumbai Indians - a game that Sreesanth didn’t feature in - the Delhi Police picked up Sreesanth along with two of his Royals’ teammates and later arrested them for allegedly spot-fixing games during the IPL. It has been almost eight years since.

Kerala has been placed in Elite Group E in the tournament, along with Mumbai, Delhi, Andhra, Haryana and Puducherry, and will play all its group-stage matches in Mumbai.