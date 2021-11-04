Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group C: Deepak Hooda guides Rajasthan to six-wicket win against Jharkhand

Deepak Hooda’s unbeaten 75 off just 39 deliveries guided Rajasthan to a six-wicket win against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C fixture on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Jharkhand posted a competitive total of 146-5 at the FB Colony Ground here. Kumar Deobrat 51 (34b, 5x4, 3x6) and Saurabh Tiwary 43 not out (36b, 3x4, 1x6) did the bulk of the scoring.

In its chase, Rajasthan found itself in a spot of bother after losing openers Arjit Gupta (1) and Ankit Lamba (9) in quick succession. With the team reeling at 10/2, Hooda - who moved to Rajasthan from Baroda this year - stood firm and built small partnerships.

He put up a 47-run stand with captain Ashok Menaria (16; 18b, 2x4) for the third wicket, and after the dismissal of the captain and Mahipal Lomror, Hooda paired with Shubham Sharma (33 not out; 18b, 4X4, 1X6) to guide the team home with 15 balls to spare.

Hooda, a seasoned campaigner in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League, crafted his innings with six boundaries and five sixes, with a strike rate of 192.30. He was ably supported by Shubham, who made his presence felt, slamming four boundaries and a six.

The Jharkhand bowlers had a quiet day at office.

Haryana, Andhra win

In another fixture, Himanshu Rana’s unbeaten 87 guided Haryana to eight-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh. In reply to Himachal’s 145-9, Haryana finished things off in just 17.4 overs. While Rana stole the show, Chaitanya Bishnoi, too, chipped in with a gritty 34.



K.S. Bharat’s 70 and Ashwin Hebbar’s unbeaten 73 helped Andhra defeat Jammu and Kashmir by 36 runs. After Andhra put up a mammoth 198-1, Jammu and Kashmir reached 162-8 in 20 overs, with opener Qamran Iqbal being the top scorer (47, 42b, 2X4, 2X6).



Summarised scores



Jharkhand 146-5 in 20 overs (Kumar Deobrat 51, Saurabh Tiwary not out 43; Tanveer-ul-Haq 2-18, Aniket Chaudhary 2-41) lost to Rajasthan 147-4 in 17.3 overs (Deepak Hooda not out 75, Shubham Sharma not out 33; Rahul Shukla 1-24, Monu Kumar 1-21, Vivekanand Tiwary 1-29).



Himachal Pradesh 145-9 in 20 overs (Nikhil Gangta 52; Rishi Dhawan 28; Harshal Patel 3-27, Mohit Sharma 3-28, Jayant Yadav 2-14) lost to Haryana 149-2 in 17.4 overs (Himanshu Rana 87 not out, Chaitanya Bishnoi 34; Pankaj Jaswal 1-23).



Andhra 198-1 in 20 overs (Ashwin Hebbar not out 73, K.S. Bharat 70, Ricky Bhui not out 44; Mujtaba Yousuf 1-33) beat Jammu and Kashmir 162-8 in 20 overs (Qamran Iqbal 47, Ian Dev Singh 38, Parvez Rasool not out 22; C. Stephen 3-33, KV Sashikanth 2-30).