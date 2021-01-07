Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal captain Anustup Majumdar ready for the challenge

Newly-appointed Bengal captain Anustup Majumdar is eager to take up the challenge of leading the State team in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Majumdar, who contributed heavily with the bat to help Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final last season and performed well in the Bengal T20 Challenge earlier this season, hoped to lead the side successfully in the shorter version.

“I am honoured. I don’t see it as an achievement, but as a responsibility that I want to carry out sincerely. When Bengal wins the trophy, it will be an achievement. I love to take up challenges and this is a new challenge for me. With the team we have, I hope we will do well in the tournament,” said Majumdar.

READ: Anustup replaces Easwaran as Bengal captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Good practice

“All the players are in good shape. We had good practice sessions and played some practice matches where everybody performed well.”

Bengal, placed in Group B with Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Odisha, Assam and Jharkhand, will face Odisha in its opening match here on Sunday.

Majumdar advised his teammates not to be complacent. “Every group is tough. On paper there are two tough teams — Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu — in our group. It is T20 cricket and you shouldn’t weigh your opponent lightly. Anyone can perform and change the scenario. We have to stay focused,” Majumdar said.