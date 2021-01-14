Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Jagadeesan shines, Tamil Nadu hammers Odisha to remain on top

N. Jagadeesan scored his second successive half-century as Tamil Nadu cruised to an eight-wicket win over Odisha in an Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Odisha spoiled a good start to gather 132 for nine as Tamil Nadu secured its third victory in 15.1 overs to remain on top of the table.

-Spinners choke Odisha-

Openers Gaurav Choudhary (19, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) and Rajesh Dhuper (22, 26b, 3x4) took Aswin Crist and Sandeep Warrier to the task as Odisha, electing to bat, collected 34 runs in the first three overs.

Dinesh Karthik arrested the run flow by employing spin as left-arm spinner R.Sai Kishore made an immediate impact by castling Chaudhary in his second delivery.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Highlights | Tamil Nadu beats Odisha; J&K stuns Uttar Pradesh

After Govinda Poddar’s fall, Subhanshu Senapati (20, 18b, 2x4) and Dhuper tried to steady the boat.

The partnership did not last long as Senapati drove Ashwin straight to mid-wicket in the 11th over.

Crist, who had leaked 18 runs in his second over, bounced back as he mounted pressure by taking two wickets in the 13th over. Dhuper and captain Biplab Samantray perished in their attempt to dominate Crist.

Ashwin, who mixed his leg-breaks and googlies well, dealt two more blows by removing Ankit Yadav and Sarbeswar Mohanty.

Suryakant Pradhan scored a rapid 10-ball 23, including two sixes and a boundary to help Odisha cross 130. Mohammed claimed two wickets in the final over.

-Jagadeesan shines again-

Tamil Nadu’s in-form openers Jagadeesan (61, 38b, 4x4, 4x6) and Hari Nishaanth (29, 22b, 4x4, 1x6) batted aggressively to put up 56 runs for the opening stand.

Left-arm spinner Pappu Roy provided the breakthrough by removing Nishaanth, who drove beautifully on either side, caught at long-off in the seventh over.

Jagadeesan, who exhibited timing and power, pulled and drove with authority played the role of an aggressor as he made 54 runs in the partnership with K.B. Arun Karthick (28 n.o., 21b, 3x4, 1x6) before scooping Ankit Yadav to short fine-leg closer to the winning target.

Middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan with a couple of lusty blows ensured Tamil Nadu crosses the line in 15.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.