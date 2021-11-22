TN vs KAR LIVE Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2021-22: Sai Kishore, Yadav get Kadam, Nair in PowerPlay

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from Delhi.

Sanjay Yadav into his second. TN spinners have not given Karnataka batters too many loose balls in the PowerPlay. Sanjay drops one short, Nair rocks back and pulls it away for four. GONE! Nair is clean bowled next ball, trying to play the slog sweep!

KAR 23/1 in 4 overs: Sai Kishore continues. Excellent from the left-arm spinner. Just two runs off his second over.

KAR 21/1 in 3 overs:More spin. Sanjay Yadav to roll his arm. Slip in place. Nair sweeps one away for four. Seven from Yadav's first. He didn't get as much turn as Sai Kishore.

KAR 14/1 in 2 overs: Spin from the other end. R Sai Kishore into the attack. GONE! Kadam is clean bowled first ball! Karu Nair joins Pandey. A slip in place for the new batter. Nair opens his account with three runs. Five runs and a wicket.

KAR 9/0 in 1 over: Sandeep Warrier with the new ball. Rohan Kadam and Manish Pandey at the crease. Pandey gets off the mark with a pull shot for four. And another one - this time through the off-side for four more. Nine off the first over.

Tamil Nadu 11: M Mohammed, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar (C), Warrier, C Hari Nishaanth, T Natarajan,N Jagadeesan (W), R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin, Sanjay, B Sai Sudharsan

Karnataka 11: M B Darshan, B R Sharath (W), Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (C), K C Cariappa, Suchith J, Prateek Jain, Rohan Kadam, Pravin Dubey, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhinav Manohar

TOSS: Tamil Nadu wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello & welcome from the Arun Jaitley Stadium



Toss Update:@vijayshankar260 has won the toss & Tamil Nadu have elected to bowl against the @im_manishpandey-led Karnataka in the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final. #TNvKAR pic.twitter.com/7DoKV9Qv0H — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 22, 2021

PREVIEW:

Almost two years ago, Karnataka handed out Tamil Nadu its most agonising white-ball defeat by one run to win its second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Surat. On Monday, when the teams face-off for the same title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, TN will look to wipe out that lingering pain.

FULL PREVIEW: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final: TN, Karnataka set to go for broke

SQUADS: Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Jagannathan Kaushik, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Adithya Ganesh, R Silambarasan, R Vivek, Manimaran Siddharth Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, V Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Prateek Jain, Nihal Ullal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB

Where and when to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Final Live?

TN vs KAR final will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 12:00 PM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.