The group stage of the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was concluded on Saturday, and the knockouts will commence from October 30.

11 teams have advanced to the knockout stages. The tournament will have three pre-quarterfinals, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

Group winners from the five groups have directly advanced to the quarterfinals. These teams are Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Bengal. For the remaining three places, pre-quarterfinal matches will be played between six teams.

The 2nd-placed teams from the five groups have qualified for the pre-quarters. Vidarbha, Punjab, Kerala, Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh are through to this stage.

The last place in the pre-quarterfinals was sealed by the best 3rd placed team out off all the groups - Haryana, with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.214, from Group C.

Here are the fixtures for the pre-quarterfinals, to be played on October 30:

Pre QF 1 - Vidarbha vs Haryana Pre QF 2 - Punjab vs Chhattisgarh Pre QF 3 - Kerala vs Saurashtra

The winners from the three pre-quarterfinals will advance to quarterfinals one, two, and three, respectively.

Here are the fixtures for the quarterfinals, to be played on November 1:

QF 1 - Mumbai vs Winner of Pre QF 1 QF 2 - Delhi vs Winner of Pre QF 2 QF 3 - Karnataka vs Winner of Pre QF 3 QF 4 - Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal

The semifinals will be played on November 3, while the final will be held on November 5. All knockout matches will be played in Kolkata.