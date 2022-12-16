Jagadeesan slams 20-ball 52 as Tamil Nadu nearly chase down 144 in 11 overs before bad light stops play

Tamil Nadu openers put on a sensational exhibition of power-hitting in a 144-chase against Hyderabad on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match against host Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Openers N. Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan laid into the Hyderabad bowlers, dealing exclusively in sixes in the fourth innings. Sudharsan smacked a 20-ball 42 with five maximums, while Jagadeesan slammed a 20-ball 50 with seven sixes at a strike rate of 255. The two added 93 off just 38 balls before Sudharsan was caught trying to go for a maximum.

Tamil Nadu cruised past the 100-mark in the seventh over thanks to a maximum from Jagadeesan.

However, much to the disappointment of the Tamil Nadu camp, the umpires called off the day’s play due to bad light. Tamil Nadu was always racing against time and did everything it could to speed up the game, including placing its players in the stands to gather the ball.

Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 22-ball 60, having struck eight sixes. The match ended in a draw, but Tamil Nadu bagged three points courtesy of its first-innings lead. Tamil Nadu finished on 108/1 in seven overs.

Hyderabad used three bowlers Kartikeya Kak, Ravi Teja and Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah and all conceded in excess of 13 runs an over.