Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper Three teams - Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala - finished with 16 points. Rajasthan had the best net run-rate of 1.938 followed by Vidarbha (0.566) and Kerala (0.503). M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram 17 November, 2019 19:17 IST Dinesh Karthik came up with a 32-ball 58 to spur Tamil Nadu to 168 for 8 in 20 overs. - PTI M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram 17 November, 2019 19:17 IST Tamil Nadu crushed Vidarbha by 113 runs and stormed into the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday.Tamil Nadu topped Group-B with 20 points with its fifth win of the tournament.No contestA close match appeared on the cards when Vidarbha restricted Tamil Nadu to a much lesser total than it threatened at the half-way stage of the innings. However, it turned out to be a no- contest in the end as the Tamil Nadu bowlers bundled out the Ranji Trophy champion for a paltry 55.Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore once again turned out to be Tamil Nadu's hero with three wickets. Vijay Shankar made a significant contribution with his knock of 26 and three wickets.READ: India vs Bangladesh day-night Test: Here's how Eden Gardens is gearing up for maiden pink ball matchCaptain Dinesh Karthik (58) and B. Aparajith (33) added 83 runs for the third wicket after openers M. Vijay and Washington Sundar were dismissed cheaply.Karthik on songThe highlight of Tamil Nadu's innings was Karthik's excellent batting against Vidarbha's spinners. Karthik mauled off-spinner Akshay Wakhare as Tamil Nadu raced to 93 for two at the end of 10 overs.However, Akshay Karnewar dismissed both Aparajith and Karthik in the 13th over to bring Vidarbha back into the match. TN lost its momentum but a few big hits from Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan helped prop up the total.Sai Kishore varied his pace and lured the Vidarbha batsmen to their doom. Jitesh Sharma's aggressive intent off Sai Kishore's third ball ended in the hands of Vijay Shankar at long-on.The dismissal set the trend for the rest of the innings as the Vidarbha batsmen perished to poor shots. In his second spell Sai Kishore dismissed Karnewar to complete a resounding win for Tamil Nadu.Brief scores:Tamil Nadu 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58, B Aparajith 33, Vijay Shankar 26, Yash Thakur 3/23) beat Vidarbha 55 all out in 14.5 overs (R Sai Kishore 3/9, Vijay Shankar 3/12).TN: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.Tripura 69 for 7 in 16 overs (Milind Kumar 22 not out, Joydeep Banik 22, Aniket Choudhary 3/15, Rahul Chahar 2/18) lost to Rajasthan 74 for 1 in 5 overs (Mahipal Lomror 50 not out, Ankit Lamba 21 not out).Rajasthan: 4 points, Tripura: 0.Kerala 119 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 38, SRP Saini 2/23, Ankit Rajpoot 2/24) beat Uttar Pradesh 42 for 4 in 7 overs (Akshdeep Nath 30 not out) by 1 run via VJD method.Kerala; 4 points, UP: 0.