Tripura vs Tamil Nadu, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Dense fog forces loss of play on Day 3

The signs were all there—early and visibly worse than the first day. A dense fog enveloped the city and the heavy dew made it seem like it had rained last night.

The temperature too came down a notch as Tamil Nadu’s Elite Group ‘C’ Ranji Trophy match against Tripura went into the last day without a ball being bowled on Sunday at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium due to bad light.

Although the skies largely remained grey, there was a chance of resumption when the umpires detected favourable visibility at 2pm. However, immediately after the teams started warming up, the sun hid behind the clouds at 2:18pm never to appear again.

With the teams waiting near the boundary ropes, the umpires went in for an inspection at 3:05pm with the light meter in hand. On their way back, they gestured towards Tripura skipper Wriddhiman Saha, who smiled wryly before unstrapping his keeping pads.

The stumps were eventually drawn at 3:50pm.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu will resume batting at 122/2 (41 overs, 1st innings) with Vijay Shankar (50 n.o., 83b, 4x9) and Baba Indrajith (47 n.o., 105b, 4x7) at the crease.