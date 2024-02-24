MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2

 Karun’s classy 90 gave Vidarbha the upper hand against his former team on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal outing on Saturday.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 19:16 IST , Nagpur  - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Nagpur on Feb 24, 2024.
Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Nagpur on Feb 24, 2024. | Photo Credit:  Ashwin Achal/The Hindu
infoIcon

Vidarbha batter Karun Nair in action against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Nagpur on Feb 24, 2024. | Photo Credit:  Ashwin Achal/The Hindu

Karun Nair plans to get dinner with his old mates in the Karnataka camp in a couple of days. But for now, it is pure business.

Kinship was set aside on Saturday, as Karun’s classy 90 gave Vidarbha the upper hand against his former team on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal outing here on Saturday.

Vidarbha posted an imposing 460 before Karnataka moved to 98 for two at the close of play.

Karun, who spent the first decade of his career in the Karnataka side, put on a driving exhibition - anything full or on length was met with crisp forward movement and a flowing bat. With timing and elegance, Karun collected boundaries aplenty in the ‘V’.

ALSO READ: Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice

The 32-year-old looked on course to score his third hundred of the season, until he received an unplayable delivery from pacer Vidwath Kaverappa which flattened his off stump.

Karun explained that while it “felt different” to bat against his pals, the end goal remained unchanged. “I play to win. It doesn’t matter who I play against. I’m not very satisfied with this knock. I’m disappointed [that] I could not get a big hundred,” Karun said.

Handy contributions from Aditya Sarwate (26), Harsh Dubey (20), Yash Thakur (31) and Umesh Yadav (21 n.o.) added heft to Vidarbha’s cause.

With spinners Hardik Raj and Dheeraj Gowda rendered ineffective, Karnataka fast bowlers Kaverappa (4/99), V. Vyshak (1/88) and V. Koushik (1/70) did the heavy lifting. The trio showed resolve to bowl 96.1 overs between them, even if results did not come easy.

Wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas displayed great athleticism when he dived to his left to snap up Sarwate. Srinivas then ran in to collect a poor throw and flicked it underhand back onto the stumps to catch Aditya Thakare short of the crease.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals- Sai Kishore’s fifer keeps Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 1

Karnataka desperately needed its batters to grind and inspire hope. In this regard, captain Mayank Agarwal and youngster K.V. Aneesh failed. Facing only his third delivery, Mayank attempted a loose shot outside off and nicked it.

Aneesh (34, 48b, 6x4) looked good in patches, but as stumps approached, he gifted his wicket away by fishing well away from the body.

Opener R. Samarth (43 batting) and Nikin Jose (20 batting) lived to fight another day.

Brief scores (at the end of Day 2)
Karnataka - 98/2 (Vidhwath Kaverappa 4/99) trails by 362 runs
Vidarbha - 460 (Atharva Taide-109, Yash Rathod- 93, Karun Nair-90)

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Warriorz win toss and chose to bowl first; eyes on Mandhana, Healy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku and Mauricio miss chances for both sides leaving it all square
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Musheer’s double century puts Mumbai in strong position in Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Anubhav, Kartikeya keep Madhya Pradesh in control against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Warriorz win toss and chose to bowl first; eyes on Mandhana, Healy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku and Mauricio miss chances for both sides leaving it all square
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bowl stump to stump: MP’s Anubhav shines with the ball against Andhra after following coach Pandit’s advice
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment