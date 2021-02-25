Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 6 updates: Anustup wins toss, Bengal to bowl; playing XI announced

It's time for the #AcesAwards2021!



This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here. Voting lines open till February 28.

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.



LIVE COMMENTARY



Matches start at 8:45AM IST

PLAYING XI

J & K: Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool (C), Suryansh Raina (W), Bandeep Singh, Umar Nazir, Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf

Haryana: A S Sandhu, A H Hooda, J J Yadav, S R Chauhan, Mohit Sharma (C), R P Sharma (W), C K Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, H J Rana, S P Kumar

Bengal: A R Easwaran, Akash Deep, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmad, Anustup Majumdar (C), Shreevats Goswami (W), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz

Saurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja

Chandigarh: Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra (C), Arslan Z Khan, Gurinder Singh, A K Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Uday Kaul (W), Raman Bishnoi, Shivam Bhambri, Mandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu

Services: Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rajat Paliwal (C), Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Nakul Verma (W), Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Ravi Chauhan

Maharashtra: Y J Nahar, K M Jadhav, N S Naik (W), A N Kazi, N S Shaikh, P C Dadhe, S S Bachhav, R D Gaikwad (C), R R Nikam, R S Hangargekar, M G Choudhary

Rajasthan: A M Singh, A R Lamba, Aditya N Garhwal, M K Lomror, M N Singh (W), S F Khan, S K Sharma, Ashok Menaria (C), A V Choudhary, A R Gupta, R Bishnoi

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav

Himachal: Vaibhav G Arora, A K Bains (W), D B Rangi, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, R I Thakur, A S Jamwal, R R Dhawan (C), N R Gangta, P S Chopra, E C Sen

Pondicherry:

Mumbai:

Assam:

Nagaland:

Uttarakhand:

Arunachal Pradesh:

Meghalaya:

Mizoram:

Manipur:

Sikkim:



TOSS UPDATES

- J & K opts to bowl vs Haryana

- Bengal to bowl vs Saurashtra

- Services chose to field vs Chandigarh

- Rajasthan opts to field vs Maharashtra

- Delhi chose to bowl vs Himachal

- Pondicherry vs Mumbai

- Assam vs Nagaland

- Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh

- Meghalaya vs Mizoram

- Manipur vs Sikkim



MATCHES TODAY



J & K vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group E - Kolkata Bengal vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group E - Kolkata Chandigarh vs Services, Round 3, Elite Group E - Kolkata Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group D - Jaipur Delhi vs Himachal, Round 3, Elite Group D - Jaipur Pondicherry vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite Group D - Jaipur Assam vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate - Chennai Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 3, Plate - Chennai Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate - Chennai Manipur vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate - Chennai



DAY 5 RECAP



Before we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Wednesday as you sip on your morning coffee.

While Baroda continued its winning streak in the tournament after beating Hyderabad by 110 runs in its Elite Group A match, Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Tamil Nadu by 14 runs to register its first win.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal continued his sizzling form to notch up a List A career-best score of 152 to help defending champion Karnataka register a massive 101-run win over Odisha!

M.D. Nidheesh emerged Kerala’s hero as the southern side pipped Railways by seven runs in a high-scoring Elite Group C game.