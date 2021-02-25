Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live cricket score, Day 6 updates: Anustup wins toss, Bengal to bowl; playing XI announced Vijay Hazare Trophy live score, day six updates and commentary from the 2020-21 season, with Mumbai, Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Saurashtra among the teams in action. Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 25 February, 2021 08:45 IST Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2019. - The Hindu Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 25 February, 2021 08:45 IST It's time for the #AcesAwards2021! This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here.Voting lines open till February 28.Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls across the six centres in India.LIVE COMMENTARYMatches start at 8:45AM ISTPLAYING XIJ & K: Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir, Vivrant Sharma, Parvez Rasool (C), Suryansh Raina (W), Bandeep Singh, Umar Nazir, Auqib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba YousufHaryana: A S Sandhu, A H Hooda, J J Yadav, S R Chauhan, Mohit Sharma (C), R P Sharma (W), C K Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, H J Rana, S P KumarBengal: A R Easwaran, Akash Deep, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmad, Anustup Majumdar (C), Shreevats Goswami (W), Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, ShahbazSaurashtra: A A Barot, A V Vasavada, Chirag Jani, D A Jadeja, K Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (W), J Unadkat (C), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvarajsinh JadejaChandigarh: Gaurav Gambhir, Manan Vohra (C), Arslan Z Khan, Gurinder Singh, A K Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Uday Kaul (W), Raman Bishnoi, Shivam Bhambri, Mandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh SandhuServices: Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Rajat Paliwal (C), Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab, Diwesh Gurdev Pathania, Nakul Verma (W), Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Ravi ChauhanMaharashtra: Y J Nahar, K M Jadhav, N S Naik (W), A N Kazi, N S Shaikh, P C Dadhe, S S Bachhav, R D Gaikwad (C), R R Nikam, R S Hangargekar, M G ChoudharyRajasthan: A M Singh, A R Lamba, Aditya N Garhwal, M K Lomror, M N Singh (W), S F Khan, S K Sharma, Ashok Menaria (C), A V Choudhary, A R Gupta, R BishnoiDelhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey, Pradeep Sangwan (C), Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisth, Anuj Rawat (W), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit YadavHimachal: Vaibhav G Arora, A K Bains (W), D B Rangi, M J Dagar, P P Jaswal, R I Thakur, A S Jamwal, R R Dhawan (C), N R Gangta, P S Chopra, E C SenPondicherry:Mumbai:Assam:Nagaland:Uttarakhand:Arunachal Pradesh:Meghalaya:Mizoram:Manipur:Sikkim: TOSS UPDATES- J & K opts to bowl vs Haryana- Bengal to bowl vs Saurashtra- Services chose to field vs Chandigarh- Rajasthan opts to field vs Maharashtra- Delhi chose to bowl vs Himachal- Pondicherry vs Mumbai- Assam vs Nagaland- Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh- Meghalaya vs Mizoram- Manipur vs Sikkim MATCHES TODAYJ & K vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group E - KolkataBengal vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group E - KolkataChandigarh vs Services, Round 3, Elite Group E - KolkataMaharashtra vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group D - JaipurDelhi vs Himachal, Round 3, Elite Group D - JaipurPondicherry vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite Group D - JaipurAssam vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate - ChennaiUttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 3, Plate - ChennaiMeghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate - ChennaiManipur vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate - ChennaiDAY 5 RECAPBefore we kickstart the day's proceedings, let's help you relive all the action from Wednesday as you sip on your morning coffee.While Baroda continued its winning streak in the tournament after beating Hyderabad by 110 runs in its Elite Group A match, Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Tamil Nadu by 14 runs to register its first win.Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal continued his sizzling form to notch up a List A career-best score of 152 to help defending champion Karnataka register a massive 101-run win over Odisha!M.D. Nidheesh emerged Kerala’s hero as the southern side pipped Railways by seven runs in a high-scoring Elite Group C game. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nidheesh stars in Kerala's thrilling win over Railways Vijay Hazare Trophy: Paddikal scores big as Karnataka clinches win Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu suffers second defeat Vijay Hazare Trophy: Devdhar ton guides Baroda to win against Hyderabad Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Day 5 highlights: Shahrukh heroics in vain as MP pips TN; Karnataka, Baroda, Kerala script wins