No ‘go ahead’ to Tripura yet, Wriddhiman Saha weighing options

Wriddhiman Saha has not given a ‘go ahead’ to Tripura Cricket Association yet and insists that he is considering ‘quite a few offers’ from other state units as well.

A couple of days ago, a few media reports claimed that Saha will be joining Tripura as a player-mentor, but the wicketkeeper-batter has rubbished such claims.

“I have offers from quite a few state associations, but I have not given my go-ahead to either of them. Just like other teams, I have had discussions with Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) as well and let me make it clear that so far, I have not confirmed anything yet,” Saha told Sportstar from Kolkata.

A few weeks ago, the office-bearers of the TCA had long discussions with Saha and even offered him the role of a player-mentor. However, Saha claimed that he is yet to make up his mind.

“I am looking at a lot of aspects before making a decision about my next destination. I am looking at a role that will allow me to contribute better and while having discussions with all the state units, I have made it very clear,” Saha said, indicating that he is looking at a player-mentor role. “I have offers from teams from west, east and north and I have to factor in several aspects before I make up my mind,” he added.

Saha, who played for Bengal for more than a decade, did not feature in the Ranji Trophy this season and has decided to seek a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Association of Bengal. Soon after the Bengal squad for the Ranji knockouts was released by the CAB, Saha had a long conversation with Avishek Dalmiya, where he indicated that he may no longer play for Bengal.

He was upset with comments by a senior CAB official, who had raised questions over Saha’s commitment after he decided to skip the group stage of the Ranji Trophy due to personal reasons. He even exited the Bengal team's WhatsApp group, despite coach Arun Lal having a word with the India international.

Earlier, Saha had told this publication that he decided to move on from Bengal after questions were raised on his commitment. “For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” Saha had said.

After being left out of the Indian Test team for the home series against Sri Lanka in March, Saha went to the Indian Premier League and had a successful stint with the champion side Gujarat Titans. Opening the innings for Titans alongside Shubman Gill, Saha amassed 317 runs. While an India call-up may be a distant dream for the stumper-batter, he is keen on continuing with domestic cricket for at least a few more years.