Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Live Score: Central Zone needs 390 to win; South Zone 43/0, needs 172 more

- July 08, 2023 09:40West Zone 297 all out
Well, the question is answered. Yuvraj and Arzan cannot. Saransh Jain gets Dodiya to hole out to Rinku Singh and that is the end of the West Zone innings.
Central Zone needs 390 runs to win.
- July 08, 2023 09:36West Zone 297/9, leads by 389
Arzan Nagwaswalla picks up two doubles in the first over of the day. Can the Nagwaswalla and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya take the lead past 400?
- July 08, 2023 09:34South Zone 25/0, needs 190 more to win
Harshit Rana finishes the three remaining deliveries of his over. Mayank Agarwal is able to find the fence on the penultimate delivery. He’s now on 16 off just 14 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan meanwhile taking his time as he stands on seven off 28.
- July 08, 2023 09:30Ready for Day 4
The ground has dried up properly and the sky looks clear for now, says Pranay Rajiv from Alur as the Central Zone players walk out on to the field.
- July 08, 2023 09:11The Pujara Masterclass
On Friday, like scores of bowling units before them, Central Zone endured the futility of bowling to Cheteshwar Pujara.
The West Zone batter had begun his six-hour-long innings on Thursday after his team had taken a 92-run lead against Central in the Duleep Trophy semifinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru.
Full story by Pranay Rajiv:
- July 08, 2023 09:02Bengaluru weather forecast
Like the three days of start and stop due to rains, the fourth day too is likely to get affected by rains.
The temperature is 26° right now. The chances of rain stand at 40%, peaking between 2-3 PM today.
- July 08, 2023 08:56West Zone vs Central Zone - Day 3 Report
- July 08, 2023 08:54North Zone vs South Zone - Day 3 Report
- July 08, 2023 08:51Scores at Day 3, Stumps
South Zone 21/0 & 195 vs North Zone 198 & 211 - South needs 194 runs to win
West Zone 292/9 & 220 vs Central Zone 128 - West leads by 284 runs
- July 08, 2023 08:29As things stand
Day 3 of the match between West Zone and Central Zone belonged only and only to Cheteshwar Pujara. The batter brought up his 60th First Class century to go level with the great Vijay Hazare. He ensured that the West run tally kept ticking on despite wickets falling around him. His 133-run knock got the side’s lead to 384 runs. Given its the last day, expect West to declare and go for the outright win.
In Bengaluru, Prabhsimran Singh threatened to pull the game away from South Zone. He played some aggressive strokes but fell to the bouncer trap of V Vyshak. The Karnataka bowler picked up five wickets and stuck a foot in the door. South had a target of 215 to chase and 21 of those were made on Day 3 before rain stopped play. This game hangs right in the balance. We’re in for a treat of a final day.
