Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 4 Live Score: Central Zone needs 390 to win; South Zone 43/0, needs 172 more

The Pujara Masterclass

On Friday, like scores of bowling units before them, Central Zone endured the futility of bowling to Cheteshwar Pujara.

The West Zone batter had begun his six-hour-long innings on Thursday after his team had taken a 92-run lead against Central in the Duleep Trophy semifinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru.

Full story by Pranay Rajiv: