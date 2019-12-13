Dwayne Bravo makes U-turn on retirement, available for T20s

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo reversed his international retirement on Friday and has made himself available for T20 selection.

Barvo had retired from international cricket in October 2018 and last featured in national team colours in September 2016 against Pakistan in a T20I.

The 36-year-old had continued playing in T20 franchise cricket with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

In a press release, Bravo said, "Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to international cricket to all my fans and well wishers around the world. It's no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level.

"For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes. With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I am really excited about this comeback and about the chance to be a part of something really special.

"We have a lot of young on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.

"With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the West Indies T20 cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to th West Indies T20 team once selected."

Bravo had won the T20 World Cup twice with the West Indies in 2012 and 2016.