West Indies assistant coach welcomes Bravo's international return

West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick welcomed Dwayne Bravo's decision and said the star all-rounder's return into the international fold will serve as a boost to the national team.

Bravo on Friday made a U-turn on his retirement and has made himself available for T20 selection.

"I can't say when he is likely to return but if he has made the announcement I am very happy," Estwick told during an interaction at the Chepauk ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Sunday.

West Indies are a powerful T20 unit and Bravo's availability is certainly a shot in the arm ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

"Bravo's availability means it will give us another very experienced player in the dressing room and also on the field. With someone like Bravo's experience in T20 cricket, he will be welcomed by all in the group," he said.

"He (Bravo) has got a lot to offer and he will certainly be a very valuable player."

Bravo has been a revelation in the T20 circuit and has been a proven performer, especially at the death overs.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Bravo has delivered the goods many a time.

Talking about Bravo's skills, Estwick said, "We all know about his death bowling skills, his variations but most importantly his experience that he brings to the table. It is exciting to have players like that and I am glad he has made himself available."

Bravo retired from international cricket in October 2018 and last featured in a T20 fixture in October 2019.