Cricket Cricket ECB seeks provision for coronavirus replacements The ECB is in talks with the ICC to allow for coronavirus replacements when the West Indies and Pakistan tour U.K. PTI London 30 May, 2020 15:29 IST In this picture taken on May 27, head groundsman Craig Harvey tends to the outfield at the County Ground, home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, in Northampton, England. The English domestic season has been pushed back to August 1. - AP PTI London 30 May, 2020 15:29 IST The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in talks with the ICC to include the provision of coronavirus replacements when the West Indies and Pakistan tour the U.K. for Test rubbers, according to a BBC report.“There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed. I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July,” ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said.The change would apply to Test cricket but not ODIs and T20Is. Under the present rules, a player can be replaced in a match only if he suffers from concussions. For all other injuries or illnesses, a substitute is permitted under the condition that he will not bat or bowl. When you carry your bat,You don’t carry it alone #TogetherThroughThisTest | @stephenfry pic.twitter.com/RTAbpitddf— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) May 21, 2020 The pandemic has already forced the ICC to ban the usage of saliva in matches.The ECB pushed back its domestic season to August 1 but the re-scheduled Test series against West Indies and Pakistan are likely to go ahead in a bio-secure environment.“From a planning point of view, we have got everything in place. We’re ready for it, but clearly we don’t want to stray outside of government guidelines and government decision-making,” said Elworthy.England on Friday released names of 55 players who have been asked to return to training. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos