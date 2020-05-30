ECB seeks provision for coronavirus replacements

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in talks with the ICC to include the provision of coronavirus replacements when the West Indies and Pakistan tour the U.K. for Test rubbers, according to a BBC report.

“There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed. I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July,” ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said.

The change would apply to Test cricket but not ODIs and T20Is. Under the present rules, a player can be replaced in a match only if he suffers from concussions. For all other injuries or illnesses, a substitute is permitted under the condition that he will not bat or bowl.

The pandemic has already forced the ICC to ban the usage of saliva in matches.

The ECB pushed back its domestic season to August 1 but the re-scheduled Test series against West Indies and Pakistan are likely to go ahead in a bio-secure environment.

“From a planning point of view, we have got everything in place. We’re ready for it, but clearly we don’t want to stray outside of government guidelines and government decision-making,” said Elworthy.

England on Friday released names of 55 players who have been asked to return to training.