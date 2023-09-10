MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI LIVE Score updates: Match delayed due to rain, streaming info

ENG vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Get all the updates, scorecard and commentary from the first ODI between England and New Zealand in Southampton on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 10, 2023 15:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI.
England’s Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Follow all the updates from the second ODI between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard.

Squads
England squad
Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson
New Zealand squad
Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ben Lister.

ENG vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE STREAMING

The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv and FanCode apps and website from 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.

