England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester

Ashes 2023: Here are the match predictions, fantasy picks and playing XIs for the fourth Test between England and Australia in Manchester on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 13:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes with Australia captain Pat Cummins.
England captain Ben Stokes with Australia captain Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England captain Ben Stokes with Australia captain Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and Australia will face off in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-1 and a win in the fourth Test will hand the reigning world Test champion its first Ashes series win in England since 2001. Meanwhile, England is looking to become only the second team in Ashes history to win the series from a 0-2 deficit and the first since 1936-37.

The host has already announced its playing XI for Manchester, with James Anderson returning to the side and Ollie Robinson going out. Australia captain Pat Cummins has also confirmed the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green for the fourth Test.

ENG VS AUS 4TH ASHES TEST PLAYING XI
ENGLAND
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
AUSTRALIA
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood.
ENG VS AUS 4TH ASHES TEST DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Alex Carey, Ben Duckett
BATTERS
Steve Smith, Joe Root, Travis Head (vc)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mitchell Marsh (c)
BOWLERS
Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mark Wood
Team Composition: ENG 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 11.0
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue.
AUSTRALIA
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG VS AUS 4TH ASHES TEST LIVE?

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and website.

