Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 113/3 (23 overs); Root continues charge with Brook; Cummins gets Pope

- June 19, 2023 16:25100ENG 111/3 in 22 overs
Nathan Lyon into the attack. Short and drifting in but Brook makes room to cut through point for FOUR - 100 up for England. Lyon strays to the pads and Brook sweeps the ball behind square for another FOUR.
- June 19, 2023 16:104ENG 90/3 in 19 overs
Cummins slides one and Root nimbly flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs. Short from Cummins and Root attempts another reverse-ramp but misses. Cummins sends in a nip-backer and Root plays it adeptly towards cover. Angling in a touch too much and Root clips it behind square for FOUR.
- June 19, 2023 16:03WENG 77/3 in 17 overs
Cummins to Pope, OUT! An unplayable delivery knocks off the off-stump. A cracking inswinging yorker moves in late past Pope’s defences. Top stuff from the Australian captain. Harry Brook in at 5.
Ollie Pope b Cummins 14 (16b 2x4)
- June 19, 2023 15:544ENG 72/2 in 16 overs
The onslaught continues. Short from Boland and Root slashes the ball through backward point for FOUR.
- June 19, 2023 15:434ENG 61/2 in 14 overs
Boland overpitches and Root crunches the ball through cover for FOUR. A single to follow. Fraction short from Boland and yet Pope lunges forward to push the ball through mid-off for FOUR, opening his account.
- June 19, 2023 15:336ENG 45/2 in 12 overs
Scott Boland into the attack. Root rushes across the line and flicks Boland through mid-wicket for FOUR. Carey comes up to the stumps. Length from Boland and Root reverse-scoops the ball straight over Carey for SIX! For SIX! Another reverse-scoop - this time wide off third slip for FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Root punches through cover and finds two runs.
- June 19, 2023 15:30ENG 29/2 in 11 overs
Root attempts a reverse-scoop as Cummins runs the first ball past the outside-edge to Carey! Straighter ball to follow and Root blocks it solidly.
- June 19, 2023 15:30Action begins
Joe Rott and Ollie Pope are back out in the middle as Pat Cummins takes the ball to open Day 4.
- June 19, 2023 15:29Game On
- June 19, 2023 15:10Will Bazball backfire?
England effectively starts the day at the 35 for two after a brief, effective run by Australia’s seamers on Sunday evening before the rain. Will Stokes and Co. persist with the Bazball mindset even when their backs are against the wall?
- June 19, 2023 14:38Sunshine in place
- June 19, 2023 14:27Ashes - 1st Test Day 3 review
Australia captain Pat Cummins starred with both bat and ball as the Ashes-holder had the better of a rain-marred third day in the first Test against England in Birmingham.
The lower-order batsman made a useful 38 in a total of 386 that left Australia just seven runs behind in the first innings.
And the fast bowler then dismissed Ben Duckett before England also lost its other opener, Zak Crawley, in a dramatic 20-minutes play between the showers.
England was 28-2 in its second innings, a lead of just 35 runs, at stumps after a huge downpour at 14:50 GMT had sent the players from the field.
Both batsmen should have already been out, with Khawaja bowled off a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112 and Carey dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 26.
Bairstow had made a run-a-ball 78 in England’s first innings, but his bad time behind the stumps continued with just the fourth ball of Sunday’s play as he gave Carey another reprieve by dropping a one-handed chance off James Anderson.
But Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history, took matters into his own hands as the 40-year-old bowled Carey between bat and pad for his first wicket of the series.
New batsman Cummins launched off-spinner Moeen Ali for two sixes and later hoisted Broad high over the rope as Australia moved closer to drawing level.
Broad had labelled the pitch “soulless’ on Saturday, but the innovative tactics that have characterised the leadership of England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum helped wrap up the Australia innings quickly.
Khawaja was finally bowled by Ollie Robinson trying to pierce an unusual “umbrella field” as an impressive 321-ball innings, including 14 fours and three sixes, finally came to an end.
The final four Australian wickets fell for just 14 runs in 23 balls, Robinson (3-55) ending the innings when he had Cummins caught in the deep by Stokes.
- AFP
- June 19, 2023 14:25Where to watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 4 in India?
Day 4 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.
