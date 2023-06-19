Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 113/3 (23 overs); Root continues charge with Brook; Cummins gets Pope

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming info: Get the updates of England vs Australia first Ashes Test from the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham.

Updated : Jun 19, 2023 16:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Joe Root in action.
Joe Root in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Joe Root in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 4 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

SCORES×

  • June 19, 2023 16:25
    100
    ENG 111/3 in 22 overs

    Nathan Lyon into the attack. Short and drifting in but Brook makes room to cut through point for FOUR - 100 up for England. Lyon strays to the pads and Brook sweeps the ball behind square for another FOUR.

  • June 19, 2023 16:10
    4
    ENG 90/3 in 19 overs

    Cummins slides one and Root nimbly flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs. Short from Cummins and Root attempts another reverse-ramp but misses. Cummins sends in a nip-backer and Root plays it adeptly towards cover. Angling in a touch too much and Root clips it behind square for FOUR.

  • June 19, 2023 16:03
    W
    ENG 77/3 in 17 overs

    Cummins to Pope, OUT! An unplayable delivery knocks off the off-stump. A cracking inswinging yorker moves in late past Pope’s defences. Top stuff from the Australian captain. Harry Brook in at 5.

    Ollie Pope b Cummins 14 (16b 2x4)

  • June 19, 2023 15:54
    4
    ENG 72/2 in 16 overs

    The onslaught continues. Short from Boland and Root slashes the ball through backward point for FOUR.

  • June 19, 2023 15:43
    4
    ENG 61/2 in 14 overs

    Boland overpitches and Root crunches the ball through cover for FOUR. A single to follow. Fraction short from Boland and yet Pope lunges forward to push the ball through mid-off for FOUR, opening his account.

  • June 19, 2023 15:33
    6
    ENG 45/2 in 12 overs

    Scott Boland into the attack. Root rushes across the line and flicks Boland through mid-wicket for FOUR. Carey comes up to the stumps. Length from Boland and Root reverse-scoops the ball straight over Carey for SIX! For SIX! Another reverse-scoop - this time wide off third slip for FOUR! Fuller ball outside off, Root punches through cover and finds two runs.

  • June 19, 2023 15:30
    ENG 29/2 in 11 overs

    Root attempts a reverse-scoop as Cummins runs the first ball past the outside-edge to Carey! Straighter ball to follow and Root blocks it solidly.

  • June 19, 2023 15:30
    Action begins

    Joe Rott and Ollie Pope are back out in the middle as Pat Cummins takes the ball to open Day 4.

  • June 19, 2023 15:29
    Game On
  • June 19, 2023 15:10
    Will Bazball backfire?

    England effectively starts the day at the 35 for two after a brief, effective run by Australia’s seamers on Sunday evening before the rain. Will Stokes and Co. persist with the Bazball mindset even when their backs are against the wall?

  • June 19, 2023 14:38
    Sunshine in place
  • June 19, 2023 14:27
    Ashes - 1st Test Day 3 review

    Australia captain Pat Cummins starred with both bat and ball as the Ashes-holder had the better of a rain-marred third day in the first Test against England in Birmingham.

    The lower-order batsman made a useful 38 in a total of 386 that left Australia just seven runs behind in the first innings.

    And the fast bowler then dismissed Ben Duckett before England also lost its other opener, Zak Crawley, in a dramatic 20-minutes play between the showers.

    England was 28-2 in its second innings, a lead of just 35 runs, at stumps after a huge downpour at 14:50 GMT had sent the players from the field.

    Both batsmen should have already been out, with Khawaja bowled off a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112 and Carey dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 26.

    Bairstow had made a run-a-ball 78 in England’s first innings, but his bad time behind the stumps continued with just the fourth ball of Sunday’s play as he gave Carey another reprieve by dropping a one-handed chance off James Anderson.

    But Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history, took matters into his own hands as the 40-year-old bowled Carey between bat and pad for his first wicket of the series.

    New batsman Cummins launched off-spinner Moeen Ali for two sixes and later hoisted Broad high over the rope as Australia moved closer to drawing level.

    Broad had labelled the pitch “soulless’ on Saturday, but the innovative tactics that have characterised the leadership of England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum helped wrap up the Australia innings quickly.

    Khawaja was finally bowled by Ollie Robinson trying to pierce an unusual “umbrella field” as an impressive 321-ball innings, including 14 fours and three sixes, finally came to an end.

    The final four Australian wickets fell for just 14 runs in 23 balls, Robinson (3-55) ending the innings when he had Cummins caught in the deep by Stokes.

    - AFP

  • June 19, 2023 14:25
    Where to watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 4 in India?

    Day 4 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

Ashes /

Ashes 2023 /

Australia vs England /

Pat Cummins /

England vs Australia /

Ben Stokes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 113/3 (23 overs); Root continues charge with Brook; Cummins gets Pope
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City chairman Al Mubarak says he has “strong views” on Premier League charges
    Reuters
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dutch football player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
    AP
  5. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 113/3 (23 overs); Root continues charge with Brook; Cummins gets Pope
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan includes five uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy
    PTI
  5. Miandad doesn’t want Pakistan to tour India for 2023 World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 113/3 (23 overs); Root continues charge with Brook; Cummins gets Pope
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City chairman Al Mubarak says he has “strong views” on Premier League charges
    Reuters
  3. Bhavani Devi wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win Asian Fencing C’ship medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dutch football player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months
    AP
  5. Five ways in which India can improve its Test cricket fortunes
    Amol Karhadkar,Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment