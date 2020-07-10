Cricket Cricket England bowlers using ‘back sweat’ to shine the ball Bowlers are not used to apply saliva due to the threat of spreading COVID-19. PTI Southampton 10 July, 2020 11:33 IST Mark Wood admitted England hasn’t had the best outing in the first Test so far. - Getty Images PTI Southampton 10 July, 2020 11:33 IST Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies here.“Back sweat has been the major thing at the moment with saliva going out the window,” seamer Mark Wood said. “Only your own, although we’re mingling the back sweat a little on the ball, I’ve got some of Jimmy (Anderson) and Jofra (Archer).”England witnessed a disappointing second day on Thursday with West Indies bundling England out for 204 in its first innings. And Wood admitted that it hasn’t had the best outing so far in the game.ALSO READ | Darren Gough surprised to see Broad miss first Test“We haven’t had the best day so plenty to do. I’d prefer a few in the wickets column rather than the pace column,” he said.“They bowled well and got to give them credit, but 204 wasn’t on the radar, we’d have liked 250 or 300. We didn’t get it right with the ball, they got their line and length spot on. It’s a bit of cobwebs and rust,” Wood added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos