Holder, Gabriel put West Indies in control against England

West Indies captain Jason Holder registered a career-best Test bowling figures with six wickets as his side dominated the second day of the series-opening match against England in Southampton on Thursday.

Making full use of the murky conditions, all-rounder Holder took six for 42 and pacer Shannon Gabriel claimed four wickets as England was dismissed for 204.

Ben Stokes, captaining England for the first time in the absence of Joe Root, top-scored with 43 but might be regretting his decision to bat first having won the toss on Wednesday.

West Indies showed great discipline and rode its luck at times in reply as it reached 57-1 to put itself in a decent position going into the third day at the Ageas Bowl when an improving weather forecast should aid batting.

James Anderson removed opener John Campbell for 28 but Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope dug in against some express pace from Mark Wood before bad light ended the day's play.

England is hosting the first international cricket-match after a 117-day break because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The game, the first of three, is being played without fans in a “bio-secure environment” with daily health checks for everyone in the ground, social distancing, home umpires and a ban on shining the ball with saliva.