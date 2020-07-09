No Asia Cup in 2020

The Asia Cup 2020 has officially been postponed. A day after BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani confirmed that the tournament will be pushed back to next year, the Asian Cricket Council formally announced the decision on Thursday.

“From the onset the ACC Executive Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup. Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant,” the ACC said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed.”

Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and it is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. “The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same,” the statement read.

As reported earlier by Sportstar, the host for the Asia Cup 2020, PCB, has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket. Through this arrangement, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021, while the PCB will host the tournament in 2022.