England vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Live score latest updates: Willy, Rashid leave Ireland seven down

England began its first ODI assignment at home against Ireland, its first since the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's against New Zealand. In the first ODI at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

This series will mark the start of the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young