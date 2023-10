England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: ENG vs SA playing XI, fantasy team, and squads

England will face South Africa in its next league match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

England has so far lost two and won one while South Africa lost one and won two so far in this tournament.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs for both teams.

ENGLAND VS SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

ENGLAND - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone/ Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

SOUTH AFRICA - Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

ENG vs SA D11 TEAM Wicketkeepers - Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow Batters - Dawid Malan, David Miller, Harry Brook All-rounders - Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid, Gerald Coetzee

SQUAD

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson

South Africa - Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams