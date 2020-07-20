Cricket Cricket Broad wants to emulate Anderson in career longevity After being ignored for the first Test in Southampton, Stuart Broad returned to the side for the ongoing second game against the West Indies. PTI Manchester 20 July, 2020 17:07 IST Broad picked three wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against West Indies. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Manchester 20 July, 2020 17:07 IST A “hungry” Stuart Broad wants to emulate his pace colleague James Anderson in terms of career longevity, saying he is fit enough to play for some more years.After being ignored for the first Test in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer returned to the side for the ongoing second game against the West Indies and handed England advantage late in the fourth day with his three-wicket burst.READ | Derek Pringle opens up on Broad-Anderson guest appearances Anderson, who will turn 38 on July 30, has been rested for the second Test at Old Trafford.“Why not try to emulate what Jimmy has done, play until his age and have that sort of success? I’m hungry. My fitness record is good. If I have that as a goal, when I set goals in my mind it makes me very hungry to achieve them,” Broad was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.Broad is 99 wickets behind Anderson’s 587 Test scalps.He said, “Sometimes I get put into an older category than I am.”“Jimmy has taken those wickets since turning my age. Why can’t I do the same?”Dropped for the series-opener, Broad had minced no words in criticising the decision.“It’s great to be back in the side. That opportunity was always going to come, but you have the natural disappointment if you’re not playing.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos