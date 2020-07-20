Broad wants to emulate Anderson in career longevity

A “hungry” Stuart Broad wants to emulate his pace colleague James Anderson in terms of career longevity, saying he is fit enough to play for some more years.

After being ignored for the first Test in Southampton, the 34-year-old pacer returned to the side for the ongoing second game against the West Indies and handed England advantage late in the fourth day with his three-wicket burst.

READ | Derek Pringle opens up on Broad-Anderson guest appearances

Anderson, who will turn 38 on July 30, has been rested for the second Test at Old Trafford.

“Why not try to emulate what Jimmy has done, play until his age and have that sort of success? I’m hungry. My fitness record is good. If I have that as a goal, when I set goals in my mind it makes me very hungry to achieve them,” Broad was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Broad is 99 wickets behind Anderson’s 587 Test scalps.

He said, “Sometimes I get put into an older category than I am.”

“Jimmy has taken those wickets since turning my age. Why can’t I do the same?”

Dropped for the series-opener, Broad had minced no words in criticising the decision.

“It’s great to be back in the side. That opportunity was always going to come, but you have the natural disappointment if you’re not playing.”