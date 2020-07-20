Jason Holder: We need to understand scenarios better

Despite one day being lost to rain, host England did well to draw level by defeating West Indies on day five of the second Test by 113 runs on Monday.

Jason Holder, the Windies skipper wants his batsmen to be more decisive with their footwork and more importantly to have better understanding of the match situations.

Eng vs WI: Stokes, Broad help England draw level in Manchester

"We're disappointed with the result. We have let ourselves down. England played a good game of cricket so they deserve all the credit. We could have stretched the game yesterday, but that's when we let ourselves down and lost wickets in clusters," Holder said after the match.

"England bowlers challenged our batters a lot, stuck to their tasks, and held their lengths. The batters got caught in the crease; we need to get forward or back and make sure we are decisive about playing or leaving and also with our footwork. We have a few days left to ponder these things.

"It's a short-term problem, honestly. We need to understand scenarios better," Holder also said.

Ben Stokes: I do everything the team asks of me

With the three-match series now drawn 1-1, Holder knows his team will give it all in the final Test, which starts July 24.

"We are experienced enough. After a long layoff, we are getting used to the workload, and we just have to see how the bowlers pull up before the last game. We are here to fight, I know the guys are feeling this loss, and we'll give it everything in this last game," the Windies captain said.