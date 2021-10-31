Former Australia all-rounder Philpott passes away

Former Australia all-rounder Peter Philpott has died at the age of 86 following a long battle with illness, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Sunday.

A leg-spinner and middle-order batsman, Philpott played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, claiming 26 wickets at an average of 38.46. In 76 first-class games, he took 245 wickets and made 2,889 runs.

Former New South Wales captain Philpott made his test debut in the 1964-65 series in the West Indies where he captured 18 wickets. Against England in a home Ashes series, he took 5-90 in the first innings of the first test in 1965.

Ex-Australian cricketers Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett pass away

He went on to become a renowned coach after his playing days, mentoring the likes of New South Wales, South Australia, Yorkshire, Surrey, Manly, Mosman and Sri Lanka.

"Peter Philpott was more than just a wonderful cricketer, he was a man who had a rare enthusiasm for his craft, and for the game of cricket itself," CA chair Richard Freudenstein said.

Philpott's death comes at a difficult time for Australian cricket following the loss of greats like Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett in the last few days.