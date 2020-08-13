Former England spinner Laura Marsh calls time on career

Off-spinner Laura Marsh, who helped England to Women's World Cup titles in 2009 and 2017, has said she is retiring from all forms of cricket.

After bringing an end to her international career last December, the 33-year-old was due to feature in the inaugural Women's Hundred this year but the competition was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket,” tweeted Marsh, who also helped England to the Women's T20 World Cup title in 2009.

“With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel it is the right time to hang up the boots.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years.”

Marsh made her debut as a pace bowler in 2006 before switching to spin, picking up 217 international wickets.