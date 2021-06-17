Former Karnataka all-rounder B. Vijayakrishna passes away

Former Karnataka all-rounder B. Vijayakrishna passed away here on Thursday. He was 71.

A left-arm spinner and left-handed batsman, Vijayakrishna played 80 first-class and two List 'A' matches. In first-class cricket, he scored 2297 runs (at an average of 25.8) and took 194 wickets.

Vijayakrishna was part of the Karnataka team which won three Ranji Trophy titles (1973-74, 1977-78 and 1982-83). Vijayakrishna represented Karnataka with distinction in a 15-year domestic career.

Despite his considerable talent, Vijayakrishna played in the shadow of Karnataka's world-class spin duo, B.S. Chandrasekhar and E.A.S. Prasanna. Their dominance stopped Vijayakrishna from breaking into the South Zone and Indian teams.

Vijayakrishna grabbed the spotlight in the 1975-76 season, when he slammed the fastest century of the season with a whirlwind 102 against Maharashtra. He scored one more century two years later, against Bihar.

Cricket fans in the city remember Vijayakrishna for his heroics in a Ranji Trophy outing at Central College grounds here in 1971. He sustained a severe ankle injury when batting against Rajasthan, but played through the pain to make an entertaining half-century. The brave knock impressed even the Rajasthan players, who carried a limping Vijayakrishna off the field.

Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh, who played alongside Vijayakrishna for Syndicate Bank, paid tribute to his mentor. "When I played for Syndicate Bank, our team was like the Indian team. We had (B.S.) Chandrasekhar, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Sadanand Vishwanath, Sudhakar Rao, A.V. Jayaprakash, Vijayakrishna etc. We had a great rivalry with State Bank of India, which had Syed Kirmani, Roger Binny among others. Vijayakrishna was a mentor to us. We learnt a lot, and we matured under seniors like Vijaykrishna. I am what I am now only because of the likes of him," Ganesh said.

"Vijayakrishna was the State selector in 1998-99. He used to bowl in the nets barefoot. The drift, flight, arm ball - he still had it all, with the same control as before. He was a great human being; a sincere person. Cricket was his passion. He backed all of us, and ensured that all meritorious cricketers got opportunities. His demise is a big loss for Karnataka cricket," Ganesh said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa condoled Vijayakrishna's demise. "We have lost a great cricketer. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to his family members and fans," the CM said in a statement.