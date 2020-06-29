Former West Indies boss joins race for ICC chairman’s post

Former Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron has thrown his hat in the ring to succeed India’s Shashank Manohar as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently wrote to Manohar indicating it would like to recommend Cameron for the top post.

“I believe we need to find a sustainable financial model where teams can earn through merit,” Cameron, who served as Cricket West Indies president from 2013 to 2019, was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

“The big three – India, Australia and England – have all the events, the audience and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share,” said Cameron.

Cameron will need two nominations to stay in the fray and it is not clear if he will receive the support from current Cricket West Indies chief Ricky Skerritt, who replaced him at the helm and with whom Cameron had a public spat.

Manohar will relinquish his post when his term ends this year. The ICC’s annual general meeting is scheduled to be held at the end of July.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves is currently the frontrunner for the top post, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s name has also been doing the rounds.

Cameron said if he gets to become the ICC chairman, he would like to take the sport to the USA.

“The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses. There is tremendous opportunity in the Americas, which have huge economies that are untapped, and we need to look at the cricket world from a different set of eyes,” said Cameron. “We are still trying to fit Test cricket, T20 (Twenty20), ODIs (One-Day Internationals) and world events into the same 12 months with more teams, and I think there is a way to look at that to create more money with fewer events and to allow more players to participate in the global game.”