Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian

Glenn Maxwell scores yet another record-breaking knock in the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in the ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Australia succesfully chased down the massive target of 223 runs set by India thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s 100 runs in just 47 balls.

Maxwell becomes the joint-fastest Australian player to complete a century in the history of T20Is joining Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.

Josh Inglis too equalled the record in the India vs Australia 2023 T20 bilateral series itself during the first match equalling Finch’s record from his T20I match against England in 2013.

More to follow.