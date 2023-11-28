MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian

Maxwell scores 100 runs in just 47 balls becoming the join-fastest Australian player to complete a century in its history of T20Is.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 22:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Glenn Maxwell of Australia vs India in 3rd T20I
Glenn Maxwell of Australia vs India in 3rd T20I | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Glenn Maxwell of Australia vs India in 3rd T20I | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell scores yet another record-breaking knock in the India vs Australia 3rd T20I in the ACA Stadium, Guwahati.

Australia succesfully chased down the massive target of 223 runs set by India thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s 100 runs in just 47 balls.

Maxwell becomes the joint-fastest Australian player to complete a century in the history of T20Is joining Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.

Josh Inglis too equalled the record in the India vs Australia 2023 T20 bilateral series itself during the first match equalling Finch’s record from his T20I match against England in 2013.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Glenn Maxwell /

India vs Australia /

Australia /

India /

Aaron Finch /

Josh Inglis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Why was Axar Patel given a no-ball because of Ishan Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Highlights 3rd T20I: Australia beats India by five wickets in record chase; Maxwell smashes 47-ball hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal belongs at this level in Champions League, says Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Why was Axar Patel given a no-ball because of Ishan Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Australia registers highest successful run-chase against India in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Maxwell concedes 30 runs off last over as India scores 222 in 20 overs in 3rd T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes maiden international century; becomes first Indian to score T20I hundred vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: Why was Axar Patel given a no-ball because of Ishan Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 Top Scorers: Here are the leading goalscorers after matchday seven
    Team Sportstar
  3. Glenn Maxwell hits joint-fastest T20I century by an Australian
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Highlights 3rd T20I: Australia beats India by five wickets in record chase; Maxwell smashes 47-ball hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal belongs at this level in Champions League, says Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment