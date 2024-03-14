MagazineBuy Print

Indian Wells: Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown

With Fritz wilting in the California desert, Rune completed the comeback by closing out the match on serve, finishing with a fiery forehand winner.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 11:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Holger Rune celebrates winning a point as he defeated Taylor Fritz.
Holger Rune celebrates winning a point as he defeated Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Holger Rune celebrates winning a point as he defeated Taylor Fritz. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Holger Rune rallied from a set down and saved a match point to defeat former champion Taylor Fritz 2-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals where he will meet fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Rune surrendered the opening set in 32 minutes and looked down for the count when 2022 winner Fritz went up 5-4 and 40-30 in the next, but the seventh-seeded Dane produced a vital hold before forcing a tiebreak.

The 20-year-old stepped up a gear to level the contest at one set all and broke his American opponent for the first time with some blistering shotmaking for a 3-1 lead in the decider.

With Fritz wilting in the California desert, Rune completed the comeback by closing out the match on serve, finishing with a fiery forehand winner.

Also read | Ruud stops Monfils, Nardi party ends at Indian Wells

“It was crazy. I really just stayed in the moment and kept fighting, trying to play better point to point and I managed to raise my level quite amazingly at the end of the second set, which meant everything for the match,” Rune said.

“He was controlling it in the first set and for a long time in the second as well, so I’m just happy I could keep fighting. I kept believing I was going to find my rhythm at some point. It was on the edge but I managed to find it, which was nice.”

Up next for Rune is last year’s runner-up Medvedev, who outclassed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4 with a near-flawless display to stay on course for his first title of the year.

