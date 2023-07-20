Global T20 Canada 2023 live streaming, telecast info: When and where to watch GT20 in India

The third edition of Global T20 Canada will begin on Friday with Brampton Wolves taking on Mississauga Panthers at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

The tournament will feature six teams which will battle it out from July 21 to August 6 in 21 league matches and four play-off games. Each team will play a total of seven matches in the league stage, following which the top four teams will advance to the play-offs.

The league will feature former international stars such as Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle as well as active players like Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Alex Hales.

WHEN WILL GLOBAL T20 CANADA 2023 BEGIN?

Global T20 Canada 2023 will begin on Friday, July 21 with a match between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers.

WHAT TIME WILL GLOBAL T20 CANADA 2023 MATCHES BEGIN?

The first match of Global T20 Canada 2023 between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers will begin at 1:00 AM IST. On double-header days, the first match will start at 8:30 PM IST, followed by the second game at 1:00 AM IST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH GLOBAL T20 CANADA 2023 LIVE ON TV?

Global T20 Canada 2023 will be aired LIVE in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

WHERE CAN I WATCH GLOBAL T20 CANADA 2023 LIVE ONLINE?

Global T20 Canada 2023 will be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website.

WHERE WILL GLOBAL T20 CANADA 2023 BE HELD?

All matches of Global T20 Canada 2023 will be held at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Canada.