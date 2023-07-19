MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings

GT20 Canada 2023: Here are the full squads of all six teams participating in Global T20 Canada 2023, which will begin from July 21 in Brampton.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 12:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi will feature in Global T20 Canada 2023.
Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi will feature in Global T20 Canada 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/THE HINDU/AFP
infoIcon

Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi will feature in Global T20 Canada 2023. | Photo Credit: AP/THE HINDU/AFP

Global T20 Canada 2023 will be held from July 21 to August 6 in Brampton. The tournament will feature six teams and a total of 25 matches that will be played at the CAA Centre.

Each team will play seven matches in the league stage, after which the top four sides on the points table will qualify for the playoffs, to be held from August 4.

A maximum of five overseas players from Full Member countries will be allowed in the playing XI of each team. It will be mandatory for each team to field at least three domestic players in the playing XI while the remaining spots can be taken by overseas players from Associate Members.

Here are the full squads for Global T20 Canada 2023:

BRAMPTON WOLVES SQUAD
BATTERS
Aaron Johnson, Max O’Dowd (Netherlands), Rizwan Cheema, Usman Khan (Pakistan).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Jan Frylinck (Namibia), Chris Green (Australia), Hussain Talat (Pakistan), Shahid Ahmadzai, Gurpal Sidhu.
BOWLERS
Jeremy Gordon, Harbhajan Singh (India), Rishiv Joshi, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Logan van Beek (Netherlands).
Total players: 16
International players: 10
MISSISAUGA PANTHERS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Azam Khan (Pakistan), Shreyas Movva.
BATTERS
Tom Cooper (Netherlands), Cameron Delport (South Africa), Navneet Dhaliwal, Ethan Gibson.
ALL-ROUNDERS
Chris Gayle (West Indies), Mihir Patel, James Neesham (New Zealand), Parveen Kumar, Shoaib Malik (Pakistan).
BOWLERS
Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh (India), Cecil Pervez, Usman Qadir (Pakistan), Zahoor Khan (Pakistan).
Total players: 16
International players: 9
MONTREAL TIGERS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Anoop Chima, Srimantha Wijeyeratne.
BATTERS
Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal), Chris Lynn (Australia), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Matthew Spoors.
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE), Bhupendra Singh, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh).
BOWLERS
Abbas Afridi (Pakistan), Akif Raja (UAE), Kaleem Sana, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan).
Total players: 17
International players: 11
SURREY JAGUARS
WICKETKEEPERS
Litton Das (Bangladesh)
BATTERS
Alex Hales (England), Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan), Jatinder Singh (Oman), Kairav Sharma, Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Sheel Patel.
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ammar Khalid, Ayaan Khan (Oman), Ben Cutting (Australia), Mohammad Wasim (Pakistan), Pargat Singh.
BOWLERS
Matthew Forde (West Indies), Dillon Heyliger, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Bernard Scholtz (Namibia), Sunny Matharu.
Total players: 17
International players: 11
TORONTO NATIONALS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Hamza Tariq.
BATTERS
Armaan Kapoor, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Saim Ayub (Pakistan).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), JJ Smit (Namibia).
BOWLERS
Farhan Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Rommel Shahzad, Sarmad Anwar (Pakistan), Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Udhaya Bhagwan.
Total players: 17
International players: 10
VANCOUVER KNIGHTS SQUAD
WICKETKEEPERS
Vriitya Aravind (UAE), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan).
BATTERS
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Reeze Hendricks (South Africa), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa).
ALL-ROUNDERS
Fabian Allen (West Indies), Corbin Bosch (South Africa), Nawab Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker.
BOWLERS
Junaid Siddique (UAE), Karthik Meiyappan (UAE), Muhammad Kamal, Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia).
Total players: 17
International players: 11

Related stories

Related Topics

Global T20 Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India 175/3; Jemimah, Harleen Deol at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full players list, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  4. No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Horner: Daniel Ricciardo’s eyeing Red Bull seat with F1 return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: There won’t be drastic changes in playing XI, says India skipper Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  3. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India 175/3; Jemimah, Harleen Deol at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 2nd ODI Live Score: India 175/3; Jemimah, Harleen Deol at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  3. MLC 2023 Squads: Major League Cricket full players list, teams, international, domestic signings
    Team Sportstar
  4. No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Horner: Daniel Ricciardo’s eyeing Red Bull seat with F1 return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment