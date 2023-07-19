Global T20 Canada 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams, international and domestic signings

Global T20 Canada 2023 will be held from July 21 to August 6 in Brampton. The tournament will feature six teams and a total of 25 matches that will be played at the CAA Centre.

Each team will play seven matches in the league stage, after which the top four sides on the points table will qualify for the playoffs, to be held from August 4.

A maximum of five overseas players from Full Member countries will be allowed in the playing XI of each team. It will be mandatory for each team to field at least three domestic players in the playing XI while the remaining spots can be taken by overseas players from Associate Members.

Here are the full squads for Global T20 Canada 2023:

BRAMPTON WOLVES SQUAD BATTERS Aaron Johnson, Max O’Dowd (Netherlands), Rizwan Cheema, Usman Khan (Pakistan). ALL-ROUNDERS Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Jan Frylinck (Namibia), Chris Green (Australia), Hussain Talat (Pakistan), Shahid Ahmadzai, Gurpal Sidhu. BOWLERS Jeremy Gordon, Harbhajan Singh (India), Rishiv Joshi, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Logan van Beek (Netherlands). Total players: 16 International players: 10

MISSISAUGA PANTHERS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Azam Khan (Pakistan), Shreyas Movva. BATTERS Tom Cooper (Netherlands), Cameron Delport (South Africa), Navneet Dhaliwal, Ethan Gibson. ALL-ROUNDERS Chris Gayle (West Indies), Mihir Patel, James Neesham (New Zealand), Parveen Kumar, Shoaib Malik (Pakistan). BOWLERS Nikhil Dutta, Jaskaran Singh (India), Cecil Pervez, Usman Qadir (Pakistan), Zahoor Khan (Pakistan). Total players: 16 International players: 9

MONTREAL TIGERS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Anoop Chima, Srimantha Wijeyeratne. BATTERS Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal), Chris Lynn (Australia), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Matthew Spoors. ALL-ROUNDERS Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE), Bhupendra Singh, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh). BOWLERS Abbas Afridi (Pakistan), Akif Raja (UAE), Kaleem Sana, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan). Total players: 17 International players: 11

SURREY JAGUARS WICKETKEEPERS Litton Das (Bangladesh) BATTERS Alex Hales (England), Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan), Jatinder Singh (Oman), Kairav Sharma, Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Sheel Patel. ALL-ROUNDERS Ammar Khalid, Ayaan Khan (Oman), Ben Cutting (Australia), Mohammad Wasim (Pakistan), Pargat Singh. BOWLERS Matthew Forde (West Indies), Dillon Heyliger, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Bernard Scholtz (Namibia), Sunny Matharu. Total players: 17 International players: 11

TORONTO NATIONALS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Hamza Tariq. BATTERS Armaan Kapoor, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Saim Ayub (Pakistan). ALL-ROUNDERS Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), JJ Smit (Namibia). BOWLERS Farhan Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Rommel Shahzad, Sarmad Anwar (Pakistan), Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Udhaya Bhagwan. Total players: 17 International players: 10

VANCOUVER KNIGHTS SQUAD WICKETKEEPERS Vriitya Aravind (UAE), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan). BATTERS Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Reeze Hendricks (South Africa), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa). ALL-ROUNDERS Fabian Allen (West Indies), Corbin Bosch (South Africa), Nawab Singh, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker. BOWLERS Junaid Siddique (UAE), Karthik Meiyappan (UAE), Muhammad Kamal, Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia). Total players: 17 International players: 11