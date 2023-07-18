Top 10 Indians with most wins in international cricket: Kohli ahead of Dhoni

After an innings and 141-run win over the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, former India captain Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni on the list of Indian players with the most international wins.

This was Kohli’s 296th win in 499th match for India across all formats, while Dhoni had 295 wins in 535 games.

Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with most international wins (307). Holding the record for playing the most matches in international cricket (664), Tendulkar was involved in 72 Test wins, 234 ODI wins, and one T20I win for India in a career spanning over 24 years.

Here’s the list of the top 10 Indians with most wins in international cricket across formats.