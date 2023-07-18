MagazineBuy Print

Top 10 Indians with most wins in international cricket: Kohli ahead of Dhoni

Here’s the list of the top 10 Indians with most wins in international cricket across formats.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 15:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Tendulkar (307 wins), Virat (296 wins) and Dhoni with 295 wins conclude the top three of Indians with most wins in international cricket.
(L-R) Tendulkar (307 wins), Virat (296 wins) and Dhoni with 295 wins conclude the top three of Indians with most wins in international cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
(L-R) Tendulkar (307 wins), Virat (296 wins) and Dhoni with 295 wins conclude the top three of Indians with most wins in international cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After an innings and 141-run win over the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, former India captain Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni on the list of Indian players with the most international wins.

This was Kohli’s 296th win in 499th match for India across all formats, while Dhoni had 295 wins in 535 games.

Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart with most international wins (307). Holding the record for playing the most matches in international cricket (664), Tendulkar was involved in 72 Test wins, 234 ODI wins, and one T20I win for India in a career spanning over 24 years.

Here’s the list of the top 10 Indians with most wins in international cricket across formats.

S.No. Players Total Internationals Total Wins
1 Sachin Tendulkar 664 307
2 Virat Kohli 499 296
3 MS Dhoni 535 295
4 Rohit Sharma 442 277
5 Yuvraj Singh 399 227
6 Rahul Dravid 504 216
7 Suresh Raina 322 190
8 Harbhajan Singh 365 185
9 Sourav Ganguly 421 184
10 Mohammad Azharuddin 433 182

