New Zealand men’s cricket team international home schedule 2023-24: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

The New Zealand men’s cricket team will face off against South Africa in a two-match Test series in February, 2024 in a bid to win its first-ever Test series against the Proteas. The Blackcaps will then host Australia for two Tests for the first time since 2016.
New Zealand will also play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home.
“It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge. It’s great people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said.
BANGLADESH TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 ODIS, 3 T20IS)
| Date
| Fixture
| Venue
| December 17, 2023
| First ODI
| University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
| December 20, 2023
| Second ODI
| Saxton Oval, Nelson
| December 23, 2023
| Third ODI
| McLean Park, Napier
| December 27, 2023
| First T20I
| McLean Park, Napier
| December 29, 2023
| Second T20I
| Bay Oval, Tauranga
| December 31, 2023
| Third T20I
| Bay Oval, Tauranga
PAKISTAN TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (5 T20IS)
| Date
| Fixture
| Venue
| January 12, 2024
| First T20I
| Eden Park, Auckland
| January 14, 2024
| Second T20I
| Seddon Park, Hamilton
| January 17, 2024
| Third T20I
| University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
| January 19, 2024
| Fourth T20I
| Hagley Oval, Christchurch
| January 21, 2024
| Fifth T20I
| Hagley Oval, Christchurch
SOUTH AFRICA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (2 TESTS)
| Date
| Fixture
| Venue
| February 4, 2024
| First Test
| Bay Oval, Tauranga
| February 13, 2024
| Second Test
| Seddon Park, Hamilton
AUSTRALIA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 T20IS, 2 TESTS)
| Date
| Fixture
| Venue
| February 21, 2024
| First T20I
| Sky Stadium, Wellington
| February 23, 2024
| Second T20I
| Eden Park, Auckland
| February 25, 2024
| Third T20I
| Eden Park, Auckland
| February 29, 2024
| First Test
| Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
| March 8, 2024
| Second Test
| Hagley Oval, Christchurch
