New Zealand men’s cricket team international home schedule 2023-24: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

The New Zealand men’s cricket team will face off against South Africa in a two-match Test series in February, 2024 in a bid to win its first-ever Test series against the Proteas. The Blackcaps will then host Australia for two Tests for the first time since 2016.

New Zealand will also play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge. It’s great people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said.

BANGLADESH TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 ODIS, 3 T20IS)

Date Fixture Venue December 17, 2023 First ODI University of Otago Oval, Dunedin December 20, 2023 Second ODI Saxton Oval, Nelson December 23, 2023 Third ODI McLean Park, Napier December 27, 2023 First T20I McLean Park, Napier December 29, 2023 Second T20I Bay Oval, Tauranga December 31, 2023 Third T20I Bay Oval, Tauranga

PAKISTAN TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (5 T20IS)

Date Fixture Venue January 12, 2024 First T20I Eden Park, Auckland January 14, 2024 Second T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton January 17, 2024 Third T20I University of Otago Oval, Dunedin January 19, 2024 Fourth T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch January 21, 2024 Fifth T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch

SOUTH AFRICA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (2 TESTS)

Date Fixture Venue February 4, 2024 First Test Bay Oval, Tauranga February 13, 2024 Second Test Seddon Park, Hamilton

AUSTRALIA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 T20IS, 2 TESTS)