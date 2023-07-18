MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand men’s cricket team international home schedule 2023-24: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues

New Zealand cricket schedule: Here is the full list of international matches and fixtures for the Blackcaps’ 2023-24 home season.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 11:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand will play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home in 2023-24.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand will play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand will play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The New Zealand men’s cricket team will face off against South Africa in a two-match Test series in February, 2024 in a bid to win its first-ever Test series against the Proteas. The Blackcaps will then host Australia for two Tests for the first time since 2016.

New Zealand will also play limited-overs cricket against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia at home.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge. It’s great people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said.

BANGLADESH TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 ODIS, 3 T20IS)

Date Fixture Venue
December 17, 2023 First ODI University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
December 20, 2023 Second ODI Saxton Oval, Nelson
December 23, 2023 Third ODI McLean Park, Napier
December 27, 2023 First T20I McLean Park, Napier
December 29, 2023 Second T20I Bay Oval, Tauranga
December 31, 2023 Third T20I Bay Oval, Tauranga

PAKISTAN TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (5 T20IS)

Date Fixture Venue
January 12, 2024 First T20I Eden Park, Auckland
January 14, 2024 Second T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton
January 17, 2024 Third T20I University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
January 19, 2024 Fourth T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch
January 21, 2024 Fifth T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch

SOUTH AFRICA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (2 TESTS)

Date Fixture Venue
February 4, 2024 First Test Bay Oval, Tauranga
February 13, 2024 Second Test Seddon Park, Hamilton

AUSTRALIA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND (3 T20IS, 2 TESTS)

Date Fixture Venue
February 21, 2024 First T20I Sky Stadium, Wellington
February 23, 2024 Second T20I Eden Park, Auckland
February 25, 2024 Third T20I Eden Park, Auckland
February 29, 2024 First Test Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
March 8, 2024 Second Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch

