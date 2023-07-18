MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs BAN-W: Struggling batters need to step up as India hopes to avoid embarrassing series loss

Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the team suffered its first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 14:04 IST , MIRPUR - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India during the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
India during the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India during the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat here on Wednesday.

Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.

Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now has the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.

READ | Australia retains Women’s Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt century

India has a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and it needs to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.

It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20 series.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana’s showing has been a big disappointment and Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma for the ODI series opener, too struggled in her comeback.

Both Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues have struggled to rotate strike and that has put them under extra pressure. In the absence of Richa Ghosh, no one has stepped up for the finisher’s role with the team struggling to find boundaries.

SCORECARD | Bangladesh vs India 1st ODI

Amanjot Kaur, who bowled well on Sunday, has a good opportunity to make an impact with the bat as well and give India a much needed finishing option.

Bowling coach Rajib Datta said there is no need to press the panic button yet.

“There is no need to be disappointed. The team did not execute its plans the way it wanted to. It is a team in transition phase and looking at combinations for the World Cup (next year),” he said.

India bowled 19 wides in the series opener and that should be a big area of concern too.

“Extras are an issue. The girls are playing after four months. It is not a big issue, we will rectify,” added Datta.

Related stories

Related Topics

India Women /

Bangladesh women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Finals Analysis: What went wrong for Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W: Struggling batters need to step up as India hopes to avoid embarrassing series loss
    PTI
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: United States vows to send retiring Rapinoe out ‘on a high’
    AFP
  4. Real-time VAR explanations at Women’s World Cup more transparent: FIFA referee chief Collina
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Korean FA apologise for selecting player with drunk driving conviction
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W: Struggling batters need to step up as India hopes to avoid embarrassing series loss
    PTI
  2. New Zealand men’s cricket team international home schedule 2023-24: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies for ODI World Cup roadmap
    PTI
  4. IND vs WI: West Indies replaces No. 3 batter Reifer with new bowling all-rounder Sinclair
    AP
  5. Paul Valthaty announces retirement from First-Class cricket
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Finals Analysis: What went wrong for Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz
    Nihit Sachdeva
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W: Struggling batters need to step up as India hopes to avoid embarrassing series loss
    PTI
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: United States vows to send retiring Rapinoe out ‘on a high’
    AFP
  4. Real-time VAR explanations at Women’s World Cup more transparent: FIFA referee chief Collina
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2023: Korean FA apologise for selecting player with drunk driving conviction
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment