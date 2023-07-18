Global T20 Canada 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings

The 2023 edition of Global T20 Canada will begin on July 21 and end on August 6. A total of six teams will compete in the tournament and each team will play a total of seven league stage matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will be held from August 4 to 6. All matches will be held at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

This will be the third edition of the tournament after the 2018 and 2019 editions. The two new teams in this edition of the tournament are Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers, replacing Edmonton Royals and Winnipeg Hawks.

Here is the full schedule of Global T20 Canada 2023:

DATE FIXTURE TIME (IST) July 21 Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers 1:00 AM July 21 Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals 8:30 PM July 22 Surrey Jaguars vs Montreal Tigers 1:00 AM July 22 Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers 8:30 PM July 23 Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals 1:00 AM July 23 Mississauga Panthers vs Montreal Tigers 8:30 PM July 24 Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars 1:00 AM July 25 Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars 8:30 PM July 26 Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers 1:00 AM July 26 Toronto Nationals vs Mississauga Panthers 8:30 PM July 27 Brampton Wolves vs Montreal Tigers 1:00 AM July 28 Brampton Wolves vs Vancouver Knights 8:30 PM July 29 Mississauga Panthers vs Surrey Jaguars 1:00 AM July 29 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers 8:30 PM July 30 Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars 1:00 AM July 30 Brampton Wolves vs Mississauga Panthers 8:30 PM July 31 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers 1:00 AM August 1 Brampton Wolves vs Surrey Jaguars 8:30 PM August 2 Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights 1:00 AM August 2 Surrey Jaguars vs Mississauga Panthers 8:30 PM August 3 Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights 1:00 AM August 4 Qualifier 1 8:30 PM August 5 Eliminator 1:00 AM August 5 Qualifier 2 8:30 PM August 6 Final 9:30 PM