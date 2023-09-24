IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association announces Rs 11 lakh prize money for ground staff at Indore stadium

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced Rs. 11 lakh prize money for the ground staff at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore after the end of the second ODI match between India and Australia on Sunday.

The game saw two rain-breaks in both the innings, including a one-hour break that saw the whole ground being covered due to heavy rain.

“In appreciation of a great coordinated effort to enable the game today the ground staff will get Rs. 11 lakhs prize,” Abhilash Khandekar, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association president, announced.

While the first rain break lasted nearly half an hour, it only led to a delay. However, the second break meant 17 overs were lost.

India scored 399 for five, setting Australia a target of 400 to chase. However, the break saw a revised target of 317 set for the visitor in 33 overs.

Australia was all out in 28.2 overs, scoring 217, and lost the match by 99 runs.