Pandya, Saha, Pant in focus ahead of New Zealand tour selection

Hardik Pandya is set to return after a four-month injury hiatus. On Sunday, the national selection panel headed by M.S.K. Prasad will announce the squad for the five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests to be played in New Zealand from January 24.

The all-rounder, having recovered from a back surgery, is in New Zealand along with the India A squad for a shadow tour. Pandya is part of the India A limited overs’ squad for the series that concludes on January 26.

If the Baroda bomber proves his fitness in the two warm-up games for India A, on January 17 and 19, he may be asked to join the India camp for the series-opener on January 24.

Pandya’s inclusion will not hamper Shivam Dube’s chances in the T20 squad, since the Mumbai all-rounder has fared reasonably in his limited opportunities. Pandya is thus set to replace one of the four spinners who were part of the squad for India’s series against Sri Lanka, which ended on Friday.

Besides Pandya, white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma will also be back in the fold after being rested for the Sri Lanka series. It will be interesting to see if Sanju Samson loses out or the selectors announce a 16-member squad with an eye on the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Saha-Pant conundrum

The two-Test series, starting February 21, will be a part of the World Test Championship. It will be interesting to see if the selectors retain both the wicketkeepers for the series. With Wriddhiman Saha having recovered from multiple injuries, the veteran was preferred to Rishabh Pant for the five-Test home stretch in 2019.

Despite Saha having justified the faith shown in him, a school of thought in the selection panel and team management feels Pant needs continue on overseas tours for his more-than-handy batting. Prasad and Co. will have its task cut out to finalise the combination.

Besides the wicketkeeping tangle, the selectors will also have a hard time in finalising the back-up opener to Rohit and Mayank Agarwal’s settled combination. K.L. Rahul, having scored heavily across formats, is the front-runner, pipping the likes of Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Prithvi Shaw.

While the top four pacers select themselves, it is far from given that all the three spinners in India’s squad for the series against Bangladesh — R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav — will board the flight to New Zealand, with the selectors being tempted to draft in an additional pacer.

Jadhav doubtful for ODIs

As for the ODI series — sandwiched between the T20Is and the Tests — the selectors will have to decide whether to stick to Kedar Jadhav. With the Maharashtra batsman unlikely to last till the 2023 World Cup, the selectors may decide to look beyond him and try out either Ajinkya Rahane or Suryakumar Yadav instead.