Alex Carey: I aspire to finish games like M.S. Dhoni

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is keen to finish games like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ahead of the three-match ODI series against India, the 28-year-old said he felt lucky to have played against the Indian superstar in 2019.

“I still have lots of areas of my game to improve on and get better. I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him. I was lucky enough to play against him last year, just the way he took the game deep and won games. I aspire to do that one-day,” said Carey.

Replying to a query on the impact of skippers on his game, he said: “Looking back, there was a fair bit of change in Australian cricket. To have Aaron Finch come and lead the one-day team, he has done a fantastic job. He and Justin Langer (coach), Tim Paine (Test captain). Credit to all the players and the staff involved. It’s not just one person or one coach, it’s been a full organisation of change and we’ve shown the success we’ve had in Test cricket recently, a semifinal in one-day cricket and winning a series over here in India.”

READ| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pujara, Jackson too hot for Karnataka

The Aussies have arrived with high ambitions.

“It’s (about) not dwelling too much on the past and keep moving forward. Our challenge now is to back up our series that we had last year (Australia won 3-2). I don’t know if too many teams have won back-to-back series in India. We are looking ahead to play some really good cricket against a strong side in India, they've got a lot of form after the T20s,” he added.

Carey is clear on what to expect from Virat Kohli’s squad. “We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then, at the end with world-class bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami. I want to keep it simple and play my role.”

The Australians trained at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s game.