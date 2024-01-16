MagazineBuy Print

Haris Rauf considered international retirement following criticism for missing Australia tour - reports

Ahead of Pakistan’s three-Test series in Australia, Rauf came in for criticism after it was revealed that he pulled out from the tour after chief selector Wahab Riaz and team director Mohammad Hafeez had a chat with him.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 11:43 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Haris Rauf bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf considered retirement from international cricket late last year after he was criticised for opting out of the Test series in Australia, according to a media report.

According to a Pakistani media outlet, Rauf was so disheartened by the criticism that he contemplated international retirement at one point but after being advised by his family and friends, he decided against it.

Ahead of Pakistan’s three-Test series in Australia, Rauf came in for criticism after it was revealed that he pulled out from the tour after chief selector Wahab Riaz and team director Mohammad Hafeez had a chat with him.

Riaz claimed Rauf had agreed to be available for the Tests but pulled out later, while another report claimed through a source close to the right-arm pacer that he never made any commitment for it.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Haris withdrew citing concerns over this fitness and workload management.

Haris had also told former chief coach Mickey Arthur during the 50-overs World Cup in India his body would not be able to take the strain of such a workload.

Arthur too had tried to convince Rauf play the Tests in Australia owing to his ability to generate high pace.

Despite Arthur’s efforts, Haris consistently rejected the suggestion, citing his limited exposure in first-class cricket and concerns about potential injuries.

Haris suffered an injury after bowling just 13 overs in the only Test he played, against England in December 2022.

The report further claimed that during the World Cup, the 30-year-old fast bowler had cautioned the team management about his fitness and workload management concerns.

Haris earned the unwanted tag of becoming the most expensive bowler in World Cup history in Pakistan’s nine games in India.

