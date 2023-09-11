Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf ruled out of India vs Pakistan clash

Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India as a precautionary measure after the 29-year-old felt a minor discomfort in his right flank on Monday.

Follow India vs Pakistan LIVE here

Rauf bowled five overs, giving away 27 runs, on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo before the match was called off due to excessive rain, with India stranded at 147 for the loss of both its openers.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to fall as a 121-run stand with Shubman Gill came to a close. He departed for a 49-ball 56 off Shadab Khan in the 16th over.

Shortly after in the very next over, Shaheen Afridi got rid of Gill for a well-made 52-ball 58.

Virat Kohli and K.L Rahul, who is back after being sidelined due to multiple injuries, are on the crease for the Men in Blue as they look to capitalise on the remaining 73.5 overs.