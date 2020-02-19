Henry added to New Zealand Test squad as cover for Wagner

Matt Henry has been called up to the New Zealand squad as cover for Neil Wagner ahead of the first Test against India starting on Friday.

Wagner and his wife are awaiting the birth of their first child and the paceman could miss the series opener in Wellington.

The Black Caps confirmed on Wednesday that Henry had been called up as cover for the left-armer.

"Matt Henry has been called into the Black Caps Test squad as cover for Neil Wagner who is awaiting the birth of his child," they wrote on Twitter.

"Henry will arrive in Wellington this evening. #NZvIND."

New Zealand goes into the two-Test series on the back of a 3-0 ODI series victory following a 5-0 T20 loss.