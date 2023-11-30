MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues to give back to Indian cricket - not just players but fielding coaches too. 

Published : Nov 30, 2023 16:38 IST , JAIPUR - 4 MINS READ

Anish Pathiyil
Indian Fielding Coach T. Dilip
Indian Fielding Coach T. Dilip | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Fielding Coach T. Dilip | Photo Credit:  EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Indian cricket has enjoyed a longstanding association with Hyderabad, boasting exceptional players like Ghulam Ahmed, ML Jaisimha, and more recently, VVS Laxman. Continuing this legacy, Mohammed Siraj and the young Tilak Varma uphold Hyderabad’s influence among the current cricketers. Beyond individual players, the state team has significantly contributed to another aspect—fielding—over the past decade.

Notably, the last two fielding coaches for India, R. Sridhar and T. Dilip, hail from this region. Their contributions have played a pivotal role in elevating India into a vastly improved side on the field.

ALSO READ: Ashwin: Virat Kohli most “cerebral cricketer”, but I’m envious of Ravindra Jadeja

The striking disparity in their career trajectories and paths to success is what makes this coincidence truly remarkable.

Sridhar, a well-established state cricketer, contributed as a left-arm spinner for the team in the nineties, accumulating 35 First-Class (FC) and 15 List A appearances during his playing career. The unexpected transition to the role of a fielding coach occurred in 2008.

While participating in an India A holistic coaching programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the academy brains trust, which included Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and Dav Whatmore, entrusted him with the responsibility of becoming a fielding coach—a role he has since mastered.

India’s then fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar (second from right), head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, batting coach Vikram Rathore and bowling coach Bharat Arun during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019.
India’s then fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar (second from right), head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, batting coach Vikram Rathore and bowling coach Bharat Arun during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar/The Hindu
lightbox-info

India’s then fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar (second from right), head coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, batting coach Vikram Rathore and bowling coach Bharat Arun during a training session on the eve of the second Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa at IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on September 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar/The Hindu

“Sometimes we don’t make those decisions; it just happens,” said Sridhar in a conversation with Sportstar. “After being called to the NCA, I did my part to get better at it and learn and improve.”

“It’s a myth in sports that you have to be good at something to coach that. Being an agile and fit fielder in no way helped me become a better fielding coach,” Sridhar said.

“It is the communication and trust I developed with the players and the information and solutions I gave, which helped them improve their fielding, that helped me develop as a coach,” he added.

Conversely, Dilip ascended the ranks without any First-Class (FC) experience, challenging the age-old notion that one must play cricket at the highest level to excel as a coach.

ALSO READ
Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

His journey commenced as an assistant fielding coach in the lower echelons of the youth age categories in Hyderabad. Dilip then honed his coaching skills at the NCA, guiding various age groups before eventually assuming the role of the national team’s fielding coach.

“He’s been exceptional. He’s worked very hard to get there. He was sure of what he wanted right from the beginning, which is a huge credit to him,” said Sridhar about Dilip.

“He’s come through the system. He’s been patient, putting in the hard yards, and when he became the coach, he was ready for it,” he added.

The success of Sridhar and Dilip has inspired the next set of fielding coaches in Hyderabad, including the current state fielding coach, Ronald Roy Rodrigues.

The success of Sridhar and Dilip has inspired the next set of fielding coaches in Hyderabad, including the current state fielding coach, Ronald Roy Rodrigues (in pic).
The success of Sridhar and Dilip has inspired the next set of fielding coaches in Hyderabad, including the current state fielding coach, Ronald Roy Rodrigues (in pic). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

The success of Sridhar and Dilip has inspired the next set of fielding coaches in Hyderabad, including the current state fielding coach, Ronald Roy Rodrigues (in pic). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ronald’s narrative introduces a third perspective, where his on-field brilliance served as the catalyst for his initial foray into coaching. He was a gun fielder during his playing days and has represented Hyderabad six times in List A cricket.

“I started with one-on-one sessions with senior players, and that’s how I got to be a fielding coach. Most of them were not interested in Hyderabad when I wanted to get into it [fielding coaching],” Ronald said.

After spending time at Laxman’s academy, Ronald completed his coaching levels at NCA before moving on to the Hyderabad age-group teams to further his coaching career.

ALSO READ
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood’s contract upgraded from D to B category

Most of the players that Ronald worked with during his Hyderabad U19 days have now graduated to the main team, including Tilak, who has impressed on the field during his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian team.

The Hyderabad team’s fielding in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy under Ronald was appreciated by the legendary Jonty Rhodes during his scouting trip across the country for IPL side Lucknow Super Giants.

“It’s never wrong to dream,” Ronald said about his India ambitions. “Looking at Sridhar sir and Dilip, I was also motivated to see that both the fielding coaches are from Hyderabad. Not now, but even in the future, if there is an opportunity to work with bigger teams, it would be a great opportunity.”

With NCA providing the environment and facilities to develop as a fielding coach, Ronald hopes he can continue his ascendance and follow in the footsteps of his predecessors.

Related Topics

R. Sridhar /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Uganda, Namibia qualify for T20 WC 2024; Zimbabwe misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ben Stokes undergoes knee surgery ahead of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century showed the future is indeed looking bright for Indian cricket 
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Taijul’s four wickets keeps Bangladesh ahead against New Zealand despite Williamson’s century
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
  3. How R. Sridhar, T. Dilip are inspiring next production line of fielding coaches from Hyderabad
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Uganda qualifies for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Uganda, Namibia qualify for T20 WC 2024; Zimbabwe misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment