Cricket Cricket Ian Botham made member of British Parliament England's cricket legend Ian Botham was among 36 new members of the House of Lords of the British Parliament. PTI 01 August, 2020 11:51 IST Ian Botham was knighted in 2007 in recognition of his services to charity and cricket. - Twitter/Durham PTI 01 August, 2020 11:51 IST Legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham has been made a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament.The 64-year-old Botham, a former captain, was among 36 new peers announced by the government to join the unelected House.Botham, who played 102 Test matches for England between 1977 and 1992, is a prominent Brexit supporter. He was knighted in 2007 in recognition of his services to charity and cricket.He will sit as a crossbench -- independent -- peer. IPL 2020 - Sheldon Cottrell: Want to show fans plenty of salutes in UAE He is the first cricketer to be awarded a peerage since former England women’s team captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint in 2011. David Sheppard, Colin Cowdrey and Learie Constantine were the others who were honoured with House of Lords seats earlier.Botham’s most famous moment on the cricket field came in 1981 when he inspired England to a sensational win over Australia in the Ashes.After retirement, he has been involved in charity campaigns, including raising funds for research into leukaemia, besides doing commentary of cricket matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos