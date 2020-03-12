ICC Board meeting in Dubai under Coronavirus cloud: Report

A cloud of uncertainty hands over the upcoming ICC Board meeting in Dubai owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a report claimed on Wednesday.

The ICC meetings are scheduled to be held between March 26 and 29 and are likely to initiate the bidding process for global events in the 2023-31 cycle of the Future Tours Programme.

“The status of the next set of ICC board meetings is in doubt due to travel restrictions emanating from the coronavirus epidemic that has disrupted movements across the globe,” ESPNCricinfo reported.

“The impact of the coronavirus in the UAE, where a number of sporting events have either been cancelled or played behind closed doors, and schools have been shut, means that the ICC, as well as its members, are monitoring and reviewing the status of those meetings,” the report added.

The country has so far reported 74 cases of people being infected with the virus.

If the ICC meetings are postponed, it will be the second time a key cricket meeting will be taken out of Dubai. Earlier this month, the members of the Asian Cricket Council were scheduled to meet there to discuss the venue for the Asia Cup, but deferred due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The ICC’s final decision is expected either on Thursday, or next week but alternative options could include postponement or video conferences, the report added.