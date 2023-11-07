MagazineBuy Print

How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup semifinal after defeat vs Australia?

Afghanistan will be up against South Africa in its last match of the round and a win might not be enough to secure its qualification for the semifinal.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis.
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Powered by Glenn Maxwell, Australia secured a remarkable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, to secure its semifinal spot.

The defeat leaves the Afghans on eight points and in the sixth spot in the points table.

Afghanistan will be up against South Africa in its last match of the round and a win might not be enough to secure its semifinal qualification.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after AUS vs AFG: Injured Maxwell shines as Australia beats Afghanistan to qualify for knockouts

If New Zealand -- which faces Sri Lanka in its last match -- and Pakistan -- which faces England -- win their last matches, they will move to 10 points. And along with it, if Afghanistan win, a three-way tie will ensue.

Only one of the three will go through, with Net Run Rate being the decisive factor.

If Afghanistan loses its match and either of Pakistan and New Zealand wins theirs, the Afghans will be knocked out.

Even if all three lose, Afghan’s progression is dependant on NRR, which is currently worse than both Pakistan’s and New Zealand’s.

Related Topics

Australia /

ICC World Cup 2023

