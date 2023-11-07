How can Afghanistan qualify for ODI World Cup semifinal after defeat vs Australia?

Powered by Glenn Maxwell, Australia secured a remarkable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, to secure its semifinal spot.

The defeat leaves the Afghans on eight points and in the sixth spot in the points table.

Afghanistan will be up against South Africa in its last match of the round and a win might not be enough to secure its semifinal qualification.

If New Zealand -- which faces Sri Lanka in its last match -- and Pakistan -- which faces England -- win their last matches, they will move to 10 points. And along with it, if Afghanistan win, a three-way tie will ensue.

Only one of the three will go through, with Net Run Rate being the decisive factor.

If Afghanistan loses its match and either of Pakistan and New Zealand wins theirs, the Afghans will be knocked out.

Even if all three lose, Afghan’s progression is dependant on NRR, which is currently worse than both Pakistan’s and New Zealand’s.