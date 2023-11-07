World Cup 2023: Australia qualifies for semifinals after stunning win over Afghanistan

Australia became the third team after India and South Africa to qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup with a three-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Afghanistan put up a total of 291 for 5 with Ibrahim Zadran (129 not out) scoring the nation’s first-ever ODI World Cup century.

However, from 91 for 7, a cramping Glenn Maxwell (201 not out) and Australian skipper Pat Cummins (12 not out) put up an unbeaten eighth-wicket partnership of 202 runs to take the side over the line with 19 balls remaining.

Australia took its tally to 12 points with six wins in eight games. It is third on the points table, trailing South Africa only due to inferior net run rate. India is at the top of the standings with eight wins in as many matches.

Australia faces Bangladesh in its final league-stage match in Pune on Saturday.

Afghanistan is tied with New Zealand and Pakistan on eight points after eight games but behind on net run rate. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side faces South Africa in a must-win final league-stage match in Ahmedabad on Friday to have any chance of qualifying for the semifinals.