Maxwell records highest individual score in a run chase, slams double century during AUS vs AFG, World Cup 2023 match

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan to record the highest individual score in a run chase.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell plays a shot.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten 201 during Australia’s World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday to register the highest individual score in a run chase in One-Day Interrnationals.

The innings was also the first double century by an Australian batter and helped the side beat Afghanistan by three wickets and advance to the semifinals. With it, Maxwell became just the third batter to score a double ton in a World Cup.

Braving cramps and with his side seven wickets down for just 91 runs, Maxwell farmed strike and slammed a double ton in 128 deliveries. His partnership with Pat Cummins for the eighth wicket worth 202 runs was the highest in ODIs.

The previous best in the second innings of an ODI was hit by Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman when he managed 193 off 170 deliveries against South Africa. The previous best by an Australia batter in an ODI is 185 against Bangladesh in 2011.

In the list of records broken by Maxwell was also the highest score by a No. 6 batter, bettering Kapil Dev’s 175 runs against Zimbabwe in Tunbridge Wells in 1983.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Glenn Maxwell

